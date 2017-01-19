The Winter 2016/17 issue of the ECMWF Newsletter is now available. As well as news about ECMWF staff and events, it features articles about new developments and the use that can be made of ECMWF products.

Contents include:

New IFS cycle brings sea-ice coupling and higher ocean resolution

Impact of orographic drag on forecast skill

CERA-20C: An Earth system approach to climate reanalysis

Twenty-one years of wave forecast verification

