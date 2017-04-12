The spring 2017 issue of the ECMWF Newsletter is now available. As well as news about ECMWF staff and events, it features articles about new developments and the use that can be made of ECMWF products.

Contents include:

ECMWF launches eLearning

The 2015/2016 El Niño and beyond

Climate service develops user-friendly data store

Reanalysis sheds light on 1916 avalanche disaster

A PDF version of the spring issue is available in the eLibrary.

The ECMWF Newsletter is published quarterly.

Previous issues are available on the media resources page.