The EU-funded Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) operated by ECMWF is holding the 5th International Conference on Reanalysis (ICR5) from 13 to 17 November 2017 in Rome, Italy.

Registration for the event is now open via the C3S website.

Climate research has benefited hugely over the years from the continuing development of reanalysis.

Today reanalysis datasets are becoming more diverse (atmosphere, ocean and land components), more complete (moving towards Earth system coupled reanalysis), and more detailed (higher spatial and temporal resolution).

They are also being extended further into the past.

As a result, efforts to compare and evaluate such datasets are becoming more important.

ICR5 will provide an opportunity to review progress and discuss future plans in key areas, including:

Status of current production systems

Observation rescue activities

Developments in observational databases

Developments in data assimilation

Applications, user requirements and feedback

Plans for future reanalyses

The conference will bring together reanalysis producers, observation providers, numerical modellers and the user community to review current reanalysis activities and to discuss user needs for future reanalyses.

The deadline for the submission of abstracts is 15 May 2017. Early bird registration is available until 1 September 2017.

For more details and to register, please visit the conference page on the C3S website.

Top image photo: kavram/iStock/Thinkstock