A new Member State, two major model upgrades, a new ten-year Strategy, two director appointments – 2016 has been rich in developments from which the Centre will benefit for many years to come.
ECMWF produces operational ensemble-based analyses and predictions that describe the range of possible scenarios and their likelihood of occurrence.
ECMWF carries out research on all aspects of global weather prediction relevant to predictions up to one year ahead.
ECMWF’s Integrated Forecasting System developing into a more complete Earth system model has created an opportunity to analyse and predict other aspects of the natural environment than purely the weather.
By bringing together resources from across its Member and Co-operating States, ECMWF serves its community by providing world-leading weather forecasts, specialist software, and the largest meteorological data archive in the world.
Improving the skill and detail of ECMWF predictions is a computationally expensive process.
